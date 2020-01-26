B-Town celebs conferred with Padma Awards 2020

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On the eve of the Republic Day, the Government of India announced the list of recipients of Padma Awards 2020, featuring several bigwigs from the entertainment industry. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor were conferred with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour. The duo was joined by Kangana Ranaut, singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, and veteran actress Sarita Joshi. 👓 View full article

