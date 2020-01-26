Global  

We were 15-20 runs short of competitive total: Kane Williamson

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Auckland, Jan 26 (IANS) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the hosts need to be a better batting unit to be competitive against India.
