We were 15-20 runs short of competitive total: Kane Williamson

Auckland, Jan 26 (IANS) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the hosts need to be a better batting unit to be competitive against India.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources We were 15-20 runs short of competitive total: Williamson Auckland, Jan 26 (IANS) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the hosts need to be a better batting unit to be competitive against India.

Sify 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this LatestLY #KaneWilliamson Says We Were 15–20 Runs Short of Competitive Total Against India in 2nd T20I at #EdenPark… https://t.co/YzqcjaVZdI 45 minutes ago The Quint New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the hosts need to be a better batting unit to be competitive against… https://t.co/cliLTejYku 1 hour ago SportsGridUK India vs New Zealand | We Were 15-20 Runs Short of Competitive Total: Williamson https://t.co/4sWkML4CJq https://t.co/iPqFLc2K04 1 hour ago Craig Mckee @BigOtrivia Pretty hard to bowl defending that total with some silly outs We were 50 runs short of a competitive nu… https://t.co/nmBCeJsMw9 6 days ago