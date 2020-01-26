Global  

Australian Open: Roger Federer reaches quarter-finals with win over Marton Fucsovics

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer beats Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 to reach the last eight.
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Australian Open: Fuming Denis Shapovalov slams 'terrible call'

*Melbourne:* Feisty Canadian Denis Shapovalov was sent packing from the Australian Open at the first hurdle Monday after an epic row with the umpire for throwing...
Mid-Day

Australian Open: Roger Federer says he did care about players' health

Roger Federer says he did what he could when poor air quality affected the health of players in Australian Open qualifying.
BBC Sport

simoquality

RT @christophclarey: Rankings of Roger Federer's first five opponents at this year's Australian Open 75 41 47 67 100

Tiggggie

Australian Open: Roger Federer reaches quarter-finals with win over Marton Fucsovics

aadharsha2024

Roger Federer 100 Australian Open wins in a minute video

Outlookindia

Roger Federer again recovered from a poor opening set to progress to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open

tsnmike

RT @AdamZagoria: Now on @ForbesSports Roger Federer Moves Into Australian Open Quarterfinals As Potential Showdown With Novak Djokovic Looks Possible

gossipieh

Roger Federer reaches a record 15th Australian Open quarter-final after beating Marton Fuscovics

MCRMUFC

RT @BBCSport: He's done it!!! Roger Federer is through to the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Orange_Deuce

Roger Federer comes back from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics and reach Australian Open quarter-final

