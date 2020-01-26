Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stoke City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - report

The Sentinel Stoke Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Stoke City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - reportStoke City transfer news - According to reports, the  Potters are looking for ways to offload striker Scott Hogan during the January window, who is on loan from Aston Villa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal To Make SHOCK Bid For Rival Player! | Transfer Talk

Arsenal To Make SHOCK Bid For Rival Player! | Transfer Talk 09:08

 Arsenal are looking very busy in the January transfer window, players could be leaving North London and a rival player may be heading their way!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool CONFIRM First Signing Of January Transfer Window! | Transfer Talk [Video]Liverpool CONFIRM First Signing Of January Transfer Window! | Transfer Talk

No description.

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 08:32Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The bar has been set' - why West Brom win must be the start for Stoke City

With the end of the January transfer window approaching, the Potters are looking to claw their way clear of relegation danger
The Sentinel Stoke

Birmingham City target considering loan offer as Championship striker is linked

Birmingham City are working to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, with a new striker a key requirement - as Pep Clotet prepares to take Blues to...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Stoke_City_

The Mighty Potters SCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇬🇬🇧🔴⚪️ Stoke looking to offload striker during January window - report #SCFC #BET365 #EFL https://t.co/W5A4S0PfPG 1 day ago

StokeCityFCLive

Stoke City FC News Stoke City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - report https://t.co/iwOdFfKBI1 #StokeCity #scfc 2 days ago

KnicksBanter13

RJ Barrettismo RT @TheVillaVision: Stoke City are reportedly looking for a way to offload Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. That's according to the Sun, w… 2 days ago

TheVillaVision

The Villa Vision™ Stoke City are reportedly looking for a way to offload Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. That's according to the Su… https://t.co/ob6PCHaXDF 2 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Stoke #City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - report - Stoke-on-Trent Live #stokecity… https://t.co/w134lafmaY 2 days ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Stoke City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - report https://t.co/XydxlSfOhZ https://t.co/E2VTOAPNcK 2 days ago

PottersAddict2

Potters Addict Stoke City looking to offload striker during January transfer window - report | Stoke Sentinel https://t.co/kvUuPpFND1 2 days ago

StokeCityLive

Stoke City Live This is interesting... #SCFC #AVFC https://t.co/N8mKp8EwRg 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.