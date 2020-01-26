Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
LeBron James didn't say much about Kobe Bryant all week. But James really opened up after passing Bryant for third on the NBA's career scoring list.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains 01:18

 LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night. Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

LeBron James appears alongside his adorable daughter in YouTube tutorial [Video]LeBron James appears alongside his adorable daughter in YouTube tutorial

LeBron James helped his adorable 5-year-old with her cooking YouTube tutorial

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
BBC Sport

LeBron tops Kobe, now 3rd on NBA scoring list

With 14 points in the first half in Philadelphia, followed by four more halfway into the third quarter, Lakers guard LeBron James passed former Lakers guard Kobe...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JKamka

Justin Kamka LeBron reflects on Kobe after passing him on scoring list https://t.co/PsnXZUakbi 35 minutes ago

KobeBryantNews1

Kobe Bryant News LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list - USA TODAY https://t.co/uPzO9TbjEG 2 hours ago

MarkECraft

Mark E. Craft LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list https://t.co/EnPRHCRQAw @usatoday 3 hours ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list https://t.co/M908ch70xz via @usatoday 3 hours ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list https://t.co/pPjpUo5cdR 4 hours ago

jeetrainers

Java EE Trainers ✓ LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list #BreakingNews #usatoday ►… https://t.co/UrnyqI4VsA 4 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list LeBron James didn't say mu… https://t.co/a4c4km7xVH 4 hours ago

MSN

MSN LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list https://t.co/jTH3tE0QZS 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.