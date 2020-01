UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 55 between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia Hobart Hurricanes win by 10 runs Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Matthew Wade Not Out 130 D'Arcy Short c Philip Salt b Michael Neser 72 Ben McDermott Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 9w 11 Total (20.0 overs) 217-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-203 Short D 👓 View full article

