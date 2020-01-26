Global  

Tranmere vs Manchester United: Incredible pictures show state of Prenton Park pitch ahead of FA Cup clash

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Manchester United face a tricky FA Cup clash against Tranmere on Sunday afternoon, and the playing surface has been a big talking point in the build-up to the match. Watford lost at Prenton Park in midweek as Rovers booked their place in the fourth-round, and an already horrible pitch was further cut up during the […]
News video: Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview

Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview 01:25

 A preview featuring stats and manager comments from the upcoming FA Cup match between Tranmere and Manchester United.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win [Video]Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves [Video]FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves

Wolves head to Old Trafford for the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd job 'on the line' ahead of Tranmere FA Cup clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd job 'on the line' ahead of Tranmere FA Cup clashManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be under serious pressure if they lose to Tranmere this afternoon, according to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler
Daily Star

Tranmere vs Watford LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary of FA Cup clash as Manchester United await winners

Tranmere host Watford in their FA Cup third round replay this week with Manchester United awaiting the winners in the next round. This fixture had to be...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24BBC Sport

