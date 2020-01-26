Global  

Ashley Young Inter Milan debut: Former Manchester United man gets brilliant assist but fails to get off to winning start

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ashley Young made an immediate impact for Inter Milan, providing an assist on his debut for the Italian side. The defender signed for Inter on an initial six-month deal from Manchester United earlier this month. And if he carries on like that then Inter will extend his stay at the San Siro. Young produced a […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Lukaku explains Manchester United exit

Lukaku explains Manchester United exit 01:19

 Romelu Lukaku explains why he left Manchester United for Inter Milan last August, ending his two year spell at Old Trafford.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ashley Young's Inter Milan debut leaves Man Utd fans baffled after playing pivotal role

Ashley Young's Inter Milan debut leaves Man Utd fans baffled after playing pivotal roleManchester United’s former player Ashley Young curved a ball into Lautaro Martinez after half an hour in an Inter Milan shirt
Daily Star

Manchester United agree to fee for Ashley Young with Inter Milan

Senior Manchester United footballer Ashley Young is all set to join Italian side Inter Milan for a reported 1.28 million pound (1.5 million euros) fee, which...
Sify Also reported by •Daily StarLeicester MercuryBBC News

sama_on_point

OMO IYA ALAMALA RT @Squawka: Ashley Young has now provided more Serie A assists for Inter Milan this season (1) than he managed in 12 Premier League games… 2 seconds ago

DubeDaily

Life Quotes & Facts♥ RT @ESPNFC: Ashley Young in 12 games for Man United this season: 0 assist Ashley Young after 29 minutes into his Inter Milan debut: 1 ass… 28 seconds ago

Renias5ever

Mudboy RT @360Sources: Ashley Young has been involved in more goals (1) for Inter Milan in 29 minutes than Jesse Lingard for Manchester United in… 46 seconds ago

IbraxKas

kas RT @Boboye_Ak: Ashley Young with an assist 30 minutes into his debut for Inter Milan. In United he would have still been lifting holy hand… 59 seconds ago

hillaryngadan

susahmaubanguntidur RT @FootballFactly: Ashley Young assists for Man Utd in 12 PL games this season: 0 Ashley Young assists in less than half an hour for Inter… 1 minute ago

IlyazzD

Ilyas.... RT @naija_gym: 10 Things To Do in ur Kitchen 2 Lose Weight https://t.co/f8egWP4TZa Mauve Martinez Islam Simeone Atletico #Burnaboy Ashley… 2 minutes ago

msaifulbahri_

A Y RT @utdxtra: Ashley Young assist on his debut for Inter Milan. #MUFC [Premier Sport] https://t.co/Dqhul3gvvW 2 minutes ago

bii_ava

saleem @MolliesCreates @SquawkaNews Dont compare serie a with premier league dude, look at that crossing, your stupid n ov… https://t.co/NvrqeqNPQj 2 minutes ago

