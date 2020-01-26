Global  

Hobart Hurricanes defeat Adelaide Strikers in BBL

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Adelaide [Australia], Jan 26 (ANI): In a thrilling encounter, Hobart Hurricanes secured a 10-run victory over Adelaide Strikers in ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Adelaide Strikers defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs in BBL

Tasmania [Australia], Jan 19 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers secured a 10-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.
Sify

Mohammad Nabi's knock in vain as Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 21 (ANI): Mohammad Nabi's knock of 63 runs went in vain as Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by four runs in the ongoing...
Sify


