Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup Bernardo Silva doubles Man City lead against Fulham

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Bernardo Silva's brilliant turn and shot puts Manchester City 2-0 up against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th round

Man City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th roundMan City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th round
FOX Sports Also reported by •News24Seattle TimesIndependentBBC SporttalkSPORTThe Age

FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester United face Tranmere, Chelsea and Arsenal away, holders Man City entertain Fulham

League One Tranmere Rovers claimed a shock win over Watford this week to set up an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United. Paul Mullin scored in extra...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.