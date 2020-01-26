Global  

Man City ease into FA Cup fifth round as Gabriel Jesus bags brace against hapless Fulham

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Manchester City avoided any FA Cup banana skin on Sunday as they swept aside Fulham with a comfortable 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. Cottagers defender Tim Ream was sent off after just six minutes for pulling Gabriel Jesus down in the box. Ilkay Gundogan scored the resulting penalty to mark the start of a […]
