Man City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th round

Daniel Radcliffe was once offered a cup of coffee while cuddling his dog in New York City by a good Samaritan who mistook him for a homeless person.

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published 3 weeks ago