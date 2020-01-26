Global  

Preview: Magic get ready for a tough test against Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The Orlando Magic prepare for a tough test with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers coming to town Sunday evening.
Leonard scores 32 as Clippers beat Magic 122-95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 122-95 on Thursday night....
Seattle Times

Preview: Heat put home win streak on the line with clash against Clippers

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat gear up to host Kawhi Leonard and the Western Conference 3rd place Los Angeles Clippers Friday evening.
FOX Sports

