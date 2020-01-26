Global  

Tottenham ‘sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn’ who misses Eredivise clash on Sunday because of transfer

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tottenham have signed PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to reports. The 22-year-old has been left out of PSV’s squad to face Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday to complete his transfer to the Premier League. And FOX Sports claim Jose Mourinho has secured his second signing of the January window in Bergwijn, following the […]
