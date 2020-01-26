Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Debutant Liam Boyce sets up one goal and scores the winner as bottom side Hearts come from behind to beat second-top Rangers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

opennewswindow

Open News Window Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers – BBC News… https://t.co/VlbBia5Fhv 3 minutes ago

crrossy99

Broxi124 #RangersFC We will remember this when we finish 2nd again. Brutal display BBC Sport - Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Ra… https://t.co/4in7c73UJd 10 minutes ago

MarieZom

Marie Zom Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers https://t.co/qMf4OTHMQZ 11 minutes ago

cbsports_media

Chris Brennan BBC Sport - Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers https://t.co/1z4grPWjhV 48 minutes ago

LifeIsFootball6

JVCcam96 RT @xxp123: BBC Sport - Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers https://t.co/xoFvRDGINt. 54… 54 minutes ago

xxp123

Peter Jenkinson BBC Sport - Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers… https://t.co/no0k9UnKLN 56 minutes ago

SimCityAT

Simon K🌎♌ Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers https://t.co/jsBi7swCkS 1 hour ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers: Debutant Liam Boyce inspires defeat of title chasers - https://t.co/PFTSyPeGMy #football 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.