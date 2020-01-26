UPDATE 4-England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard

Global  

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 4th test between South Africa and England on Sunday at Johannesburg, South Africa England lead South Africa by 465 runs England 1st innings Zak Crawley c Rassie van der Dussen b Vernon Philander 66 Dominic Sibley c Quinton de Kock b Beuran Hendricks 44 Joe Denly c Rassie van der Dussen b Dane Paterson 27 Joe Root c Quinton de Kock b Anrich Nortje 59 Ben St
