Australian Open 2020: Federer into record 15th quarter-final for first Sandgren meeting

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Roger Federer nearly didn’t make it to match-win No100 at Melbourne Park on Friday night. After their meeting at the US Open a few months ago, a John Millman victory, the Swiss anticipated another test against the super-fit Australian, but perhaps not quite such a cliff-hanger: 8-4 down in the deciding match tie-break would have […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Federer into record 15th quarter-final for first Sandgren meeting appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Australian Open: Federer's best shots in Fucsovics victory

Watch Roger Federer's best shots as the six-time Australian Open champion beats Marton Fucsovics to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne.
Update on the latest in sports:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Six-time champion Roger Federer plays his second-round match against Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open on Day...
