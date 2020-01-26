Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Raptors vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Raptors and Spurs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelicans vs. Celtics odds, line, picks: Zion Williamson projections, predictions from model on 32-16 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from model on 6-2 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATSstats

ATSSTATS.com Opening Line: Toronto Raptors (-2.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs(223.0) - Linemoves Since: (2) #NBA #GamblingTwitter Ful… https://t.co/DehYgk1BbP 46 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Raptors vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model https://t.co/8Fbj6Z7p0d #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.