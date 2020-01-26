Video: Chris Smalling and Pau Lopez CALAMITY gifts Acerbi an equaliser for Lazio Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Wanderson Rodrigues RT @papoulab: Pau Lopez & Chris Smalling. https://t.co/RF8QZ5IxlK 14 minutes ago Papou Lab Pau Lopez & Chris Smalling. https://t.co/RF8QZ5IxlK 17 minutes ago CaughtOffside Chris Smalling has been playing well for Roma, but he's contributed to a shocking goal here https://t.co/chAIT1rzxG 1 hour ago