Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video: Former Man United player Donald Love scores HORRIFIC own goal for Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

CaughtOffside Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mario Götze's Toxic Waste | TGFYTCSE [Video]Mario Götze's Toxic Waste | TGFYTCSE

Mario Götze's Toxic Waste, Messi is beaten by a machine & Jimmy Bullard is caught smoking drugs. Subscribe to Copa90: http://bit.ly/SPnPcYClips Featured this week (10.04.13)Skills! Lionel Messi & Dani..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town

Alan Shearer congratulated Shrewsbury Town for their never-say-die attitude as they came from two goals down to earn 2-2 draw and a replay against Liverpool FC...
The Sport Review

Super-sub Jason Cummings inspires Shrewsbury’s remarkable comeback draw vs Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Jason Cummings scored twice to earn Shrewsbury a remarkable 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round. The Reds were in control of the game thanks to...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside What a goal from Donald Love - shame it was at the wrong end https://t.co/DnavylPXsL 2 hours ago

SportingLK

Sporting Limerick Former Corbally United player Barry Harnett replaces the injury stricken Tier and slots straight into centre-back.… https://t.co/jwIrV8kS2U 5 hours ago

fareedaasf

N RT @Betfred: 📺 | Former Manchester United player, Frank Stapleton previews TONIGHT's match between Sunderland v Doncaster. https://t.co/CU9… 2 days ago

Betfred

BETFRED 📺 | Former Manchester United player, Frank Stapleton previews TONIGHT's match between Sunderland v Doncaster. https://t.co/CU9wZfa8Su 2 days ago

mufcempty

MUFC Empty Seats RT @Betfred: ⚽ | 2-0 defeat to Burnley, empty seats at Old Trafford, what's going wrong for Solskjaer? - #MUFC #ManUnited 📺 | Former Man… 2 days ago

Betfred

BETFRED ⚽ | 2-0 defeat to Burnley, empty seats at Old Trafford, what's going wrong for Solskjaer? - #MUFC #ManUnited 📺 |… https://t.co/BI8mW0mi3B 2 days ago

Betfred

BETFRED ⚽ | Can Liverpool win the treble? 🏆🏆🏆 📺 | Former Man United player, @realpaulparker2 gives us his view! https://t.co/nVKGgDAFOZ 2 days ago

Betfred

BETFRED 📺 | Former Man United player, @realpaulparker2 gives us his view on Liverpool's win over Wolves in the Molineux Sta… https://t.co/URwzHlYCk3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.