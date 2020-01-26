The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Clippers and Magic.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 23 predictions from computer model on 32-16 run The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Mavericks vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.

CBS Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this K Dubb Clippers vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/BWgE4brpMB 3 hours ago