Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate speaks out on Tottenham transfer

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Steven Bergwijn is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window, with one of his team-mates at PSV Eindhoven all but confirming the move Steven Bergwijn is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window, with one of his team-mates at PSV Eindhoven all but confirming the move 👓 View full article

