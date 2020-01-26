Global  

Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate speaks out on Tottenham transfer

Football.london Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate speaks out on Tottenham transferSteven Bergwijn is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window, with one of his team-mates at PSV Eindhoven all but confirming the move
