Daytona 24 Hours: WTR Cadillac brushes off penalty to take victory

Autosport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac recovered from an earlier penalty to win the 2020 edition of the Daytona 24 Hours
Daytona 24 Hours: WTR Cadillac takes lead during hour-six pitstops

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac squad led the Daytona 24 Hours as the 2020 IMSA SportsCar Championship opener hit one-quarter distance
Autosport

Daytona 24 Hours: WTR woe returns lead to JDC with five hours to go

JDC-Miller MotorSports led the Daytona 24 Hours with five hours to go after fellow Cadillac squad Wayne Taylor Racing lost a big lead to a full-course yellow and...
Autosport


