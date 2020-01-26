Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala gets eliminated

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13. The actress had entered the show as a wildcard entry and showed a lot of spark.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house

Things got pretty interesting in the Bigg Boss house when Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz’s family members came inside and gave each contestant a piece of their mind.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother Umar calls Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi 'A Hypocrite'

Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi's wife Shefali Jariwala has got evicted from the show due to less number of votes
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.