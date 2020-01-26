Global  

Watch: Ashley Young provides assist on Inter debut – PF

Team Talk Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ashley Young now has more assists in Serie A than he does in the Premier League this season. #bantz

The post Watch: Ashley Young provides assist on Inter debut – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Jones SLAMS Bariki Smith For Requesting A DNA Test For Daughter Holly [Video]Ashley Jones SLAMS Bariki Smith For Requesting A DNA Test For Daughter Holly

Ashley Jones is willing to do anything for her daughter Holly. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the single mother sits down with her sister, Chris, to discuss the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:40Published

Young arrives for Inter medical [Video]Young arrives for Inter medical

Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United agree to fee for Ashley Young with Inter Milan

Senior Manchester United footballer Ashley Young is all set to join Italian side Inter Milan for a reported 1.28 million pound (1.5 million euros) fee, which...
Sify

Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month Deal

Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month DealManchester: Inter Milan have signed former England international Ashley Young from Manchester United on a six-month contract, the Serie A club said on Friday....
WorldNews


abnalye79675481

abnalyemen RT @anayemeni_net: Watch: Ashley Young provides assist on Inter debut https://t.co/v1mcex0pmd https://t.co/yK95kfXY1e 22 minutes ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Watch: Ashley Young provides assist on Inter debut https://t.co/v1mcex0pmd https://t.co/yK95kfXY1e 23 minutes ago

