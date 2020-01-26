Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool player ratings as Curtis Jones shines in disappointing Shrewsbury draw

Daily Star Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Liverpool player ratings as Curtis Jones shines in disappointing Shrewsbury drawSHREWSBURY 2 LIVERPOOL 2: Curtis Jones made it back-to-back goals in the FA Cup but the Reds will have to wait to book their place in Round Five
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warnock: Jones can become a top player [Video]Warnock: Jones can become a top player

Ex Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes 18-year-old Curtis Jones has the potential and self-belief to become a top player at the Club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"The next Gerrard", "Future captain" - Lots of Liverpool fans rave over "unbelievable" ace

Liverpool fans rave about youngster Curtis Jones following their 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round.
Football FanCast

Super-sub Jason Cummings inspires Shrewsbury’s remarkable comeback draw vs Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Jason Cummings scored twice to earn Shrewsbury a remarkable 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round. The Reds were in control of the game thanks to...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Liverpool player ratings as Curtis Jones shines in disappointing Shrewsbury draw #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/kEOfnHYWze 6 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Liverpool player ratings as Curtis Jones shines in disappointing Shrewsbury draw https://t.co/YAaX9Iz5e0 https://t.co/pLDGL7Qyrx 7 minutes ago

Niaz_Ifan15

Ifan__Lrs 🔴2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣🏆 "Curtis Jones Gets A 7! | Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings" on YouTube - https://t.co/A2sgnrub5W 10 minutes ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool player ratings as Curtis Jones shines in disappointing Shrewsbury draw https://t.co/h8dYSTLYty https://t.co/BiGmGF9iCp 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.