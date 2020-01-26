Global  

Sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘RIP LEGEND’

Chicago S-T Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant [Video]N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Fans started to head to Newport Coast to pay their respects following news of the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published


‘A True Legend’: Kobe Bryant’s Death in Helicopter Crash Sends Shockwaves Through the Sports World

The world of athletics was devastated by the news that legendary NBA star *Kobe Bryant* died today in a helicopter crash.
Mediaite Also reported by •Independent

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Condolences pour in after NBA legend's death

Celebrities and sports stars are sharing their condolences following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in southern...
CTV News Also reported by •Denver PostIndependent

