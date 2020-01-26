Global  

Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing at Staples Center

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing at Staples CenterTragedy overtook what was supposed to be a joyous night at Staples Center on Sunday, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
News video: FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016 03:50

 All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26). He was 41.

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Dies In A Helicopter Crash [Video]BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Dies In A Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: One of the greatest basketball players of all time and sports icon Kobe Bryant has been killed in a tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of 5 people. RIP Kobe!

Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing

FOX Sports

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets going ahead after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets going ahead after Kobe Bryant’s tragic deathDenver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets being played despite the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's passing
Daily Star


