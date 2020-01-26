Global  

Source: Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
News video: Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash 01:04

 In a sad tragedy that has stunned the country, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna were killed earlier today with 9 people (in total) in a crash in Calabasas, California. Our prayers go out to his family and the families and friends of those lost.

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Authorities believe a total of nine people were..

‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna [Video]‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Magic Johnson on Sunday expressed his deep grief and disbelief amid the death of Kobe Bryant. Jim Hill reports.

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in helicopter crash that killed NBA legend

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, which left all passengers dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Grammys 2020 to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant During Ceremony

Kobe Bryant will be honored in a last-minute addition to the 2020 Grammys ceremony airing later tonight (January 26). Following the tragic news of his death...
_JimmyKudo

blonde bandit 🦝 RT @CourtneyFallon_: Can confirm former @lakers star Rick Fox WAS NOT among the passengers on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant. Source: his… 4 seconds ago

maxleehk

Max Lee😷 RT @AP: Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of the NBA legend, a source te… 11 seconds ago

stephonieyyyy

stephanie RT @CNN: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, Californ… 22 seconds ago

ayunfps

Ayoon RT @cnnbrk: Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the California helicopter crash, along with her father and three other pe… 50 seconds ago

lloydguevs1998

Johnloyd Harvey Guevarra RT @cnni: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, Califor… 2 minutes ago

elirosstheboss

🤴🏾🏁 RT @HotFreestyle: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year old daughter Gianna was on board the helicopter that crashed. Rest in Peace. (Source: TMZ) 2 minutes ago

