Source: Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend

blonde bandit 🦝 RT @CourtneyFallon_: Can confirm former @lakers star Rick Fox WAS NOT among the passengers on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant. Source: his… 4 seconds ago Max Lee😷 RT @AP: Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of the NBA legend, a source te… 11 seconds ago stephanie RT @CNN: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, Californ… 22 seconds ago Ayoon RT @cnnbrk: Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the California helicopter crash, along with her father and three other pe… 50 seconds ago Johnloyd Harvey Guevarra RT @cnni: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, Califor… 2 minutes ago 🤴🏾🏁 RT @HotFreestyle: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year old daughter Gianna was on board the helicopter that crashed. Rest in Peace. (Source: TMZ) 2 minutes ago