Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Madrid top of La Liga

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid go three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought win at Real Valladolid.
Ramos returns to Real Madrid squad for Valladolid trip

Sergio Ramos is in line to make his return from injury after being included in the Real Madrid squad to face Real Valladolid on Sunday. Madrid captain Ramos has...
La Liga: Valencia shock Barcelona

*Valencia:* Quique Setien's honeymoon period lasted less than a fortnight as he tasted his first Barcelona defeat on Saturday in his second La Liga game in...
MilanPrinc

Princ Milan RT @goal: GOAL! Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid Nacho with a late opener! https://t.co/LDv831pAEZ 14 seconds ago

slidee6

 RT @InfiniteMadrid: Real Madrid haven't faced a shot on target in three La Liga games this season, more than any other team in the Top 5 Eu… 19 seconds ago

therealEBAM

Bamex RT @BashirAhmaad: FULL TIME: Valladolid 0 - 1 Real Madrid, great game, we are back, topping La Liga table. #HalaMadrid ⚽️🙌🏼 39 seconds ago

therealEBAM

Bamex RT @SMFutball: FT: Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid REAL MADRID ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE! #HalaMadrid https://t.co/NICyzRDF2O 1 minute ago

RMLiveScores

Real Madrid LIVE Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho scores as Zinedine Zidane's side go top of La Liga… https://t.co/X7kvbjMRtu 2 minutes ago

NOLAUSA

NOLAUSA RT @sport: #LaLiga 🏆 | #ValladolidRealMadrid ⚽ 1⃣✖1⃣ del Valladolid-Madrid https://t.co/RnVU7jGxST 2 minutes ago

sport

Diario SPORT #LaLiga 🏆 | #ValladolidRealMadrid ⚽ 1⃣✖1⃣ del Valladolid-Madrid https://t.co/RnVU7jGxST 5 minutes ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Real Madrid edge past Valladolid to move three points clear at top of LaLiga https://t.co/uCwVuk44Kz 5 minutes ago

