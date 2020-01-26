Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sheriff says records show 9 people were aboard Kobe Bryant helicopter; all died

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Sheriff says records show 9 people were aboard Kobe Bryant helicopter; all died
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash 00:57

 Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dies In Private Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Private Helicopter Crash

Five people died in the crash.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash [Video]Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dead - Basketball Superstar Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash. The basketball superstar passed away in Calabasas on Sunday morning (January 26), TMZ confirmed. He was...
Just Jared Also reported by •talkSPORTSeattle TimesE! OnlineDenver PostUSATODAY.comIndependent

Gary Lineker, Dana White, Usain Bolt and more big names in sport react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Tributes from the sporting world have been pouring in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The 41-year-old was...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bobeaubreaux

Pegging Pegasus RT @fox5dc: (AP) Sheriff says records show 9 people were aboard Kobe Bryant helicopter; all died https://t.co/PEJZrsykoU 1 second ago

KellyKOMO4

Kelly Koopmans RT @AP: BREAKING: Sheriff says records show nine people were killed when helicopter crashed in California. Sources tell @AP that Kobe Bryan… 13 seconds ago

6ixbuzztv

6ixBuzzTV L.A. County Sheriff says records show nine people died when helicopter crashed in California killing Kobe Bryant an… https://t.co/3gmssUKnjg 23 seconds ago

Roe_IsArtUnique

Faah Qu RT @lovebscott: Update: Sheriff says records show nine people were killed when helicopter crashed in California. https://t.co/A6QwIiPBBD 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.