Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane´s men top

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Nacho scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. With title rivals Barcelona slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, Zidane’s men earned a hard-fought victory over a Valladolid side that came into the game unbeaten […]



