Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane´s men top

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Nacho scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. With title rivals Barcelona slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, Zidane’s men earned a hard-fought victory over a Valladolid side that came into the game unbeaten […]

The post Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane´s men top appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 times real-life was imitated in video games [Video]Top 5 times real-life was imitated in video games

Games are great because they explore the unrealistic, the wild and the violent. But there have been a few particular instances when games have actually imitated real life. Here are five times when..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Madrid top of La Liga

Real Madrid go three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought win at Real Valladolid.
BBC Sport

Real Madrid win to go atop La Liga

*Madrid:* Real Madrid started without their top scorer, captain and record signing on Saturday but claimed a scrappy 2-1 win over Sevilla that sent them above...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.comSify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.