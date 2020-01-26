Global  

Police confirm no survivors in Kobe Bryant crash with all nine people on board killed

Daily Star Sunday, 26 January 2020
Police confirm no survivors in Kobe Bryant crash with all nine people on board killedKobe Bryant and eight others have tragically lost their life in a helicopter crash on Sunday
News video: Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers

Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers 01:05

 Use within 48 hours. Mandatory credit: NBA Arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 in a helicopter crash. Here is a look at his career in numbers.

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash

In a sad tragedy that has stunned the country, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna were killed earlier today with 9 people (in total) in a crash in Calabasas, California. Our prayers go out..

Duration: 01:04

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Authorities believe a total of nine people were..

Duration: 02:38


BREAKING: LA County Sheriff Says Nine Were Killed in Crash That Took Life of Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference that officials believe nine people were on board the helicopter that crashed in...
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter among nine killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greats whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles...
