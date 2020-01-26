Kobe Bryant dead: Paris Saint-Germain´s Neymar hails Lakers legend
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Neymar has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball icon was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored twice as the Ligue 1 leaders ran out 2-0 victors over Lille, and dedicated his second goal to Bryant by holding up two fingers on one hand and four on the […]
Kobe Bryant Reportedly
Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke
out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...
There will never be another Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter... E! Online Also reported by •Daily Star •CBS News •SOHH •Bangkok Post •Billboard.com
