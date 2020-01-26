Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant dead: Paris Saint-Germain´s Neymar hails Lakers legend

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Neymar has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball icon was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored twice as the Ligue 1 leaders ran out 2-0 victors over Lille, and dedicated his second goal to Bryant by holding up two fingers on one hand and four on the […]

The post Kobe Bryant dead: Paris Saint-Germain´s Neymar hails Lakers legend appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash 00:58

 Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash [Video]NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:46Published

Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Fans started to head to Newport Coast to pay their respects following news of the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neymar determined to give everything for PSG – Navas

Neymar is “determined to give everything” for Paris Saint-Germain, according to goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Brazil international Neymar was heavily linked with...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Sify

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41 in Helicopter Crash: Remembering His Life and Career in Photos

There will never be another Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter...
E! Online Also reported by •Daily StarCBS NewsSOHHBangkok PostBillboard.com

Tweets about this

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after tragic death https://t.co/cqPaASAxRg https://t.co/bDaBsSNKam 16 minutes ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football After dedicating his second goal against Lille to Kobe Bryant, Neymar paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers icon,… https://t.co/X1OBUbcLyU 1 hour ago

paris_nini

Anaïs RT @VibeMagazine: Update: A total of 9 people were on board the helicopter during the fatal crash, according to the flight manifest https:/… 1 hour ago

lowchelsea1712

Leahcim Wright RT @DExpress_Sport: Neymar dedicates goal to Kobe Bryant after tragic death https://t.co/cqPaASiWZI https://t.co/16tOWHXeWf 2 hours ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Neymar dedicates goal to Kobe Bryant after tragic death https://t.co/cqPaASiWZI https://t.co/16tOWHXeWf 2 hours ago

paris_dooley

paris 🦋 RT @TMZ: BREAKING UPDATES STORY DEVELOPING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/v6Tjd3MGW3 3 hours ago

Paris__Iman

Paris Morgan RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI 3 hours ago

Jojoo_Paris

Jojo Paris ® RT @TMZ: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.