Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl weekKansas City waited 50 years to get back to a Super Bowl. And then the Chiefs had to wait a few extra minutes once they got to Miami.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Local businesses cash in on Chiefs hype ahead of Super Bowl

Local businesses cash in on Chiefs hype ahead of Super Bowl 02:01

 Local businesses are cashing in on the Chiefs hype ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Whether it's Chiefs-related food specials or limited edition memorabilia, you don't have to go far to find something.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple who moved to Miami enjoying a Chiefs Super Bowl run [Video]Couple who moved to Miami enjoying a Chiefs Super Bowl run

A moved to Miami doesn't dim couple's love of the Chiefs

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Chiefs board flight to Miami for Super Bowl LIV [Video]Chiefs board flight to Miami for Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs boarded their flight to Miami Sunday afternoon. The team will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 33:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week

MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City waited 50 years to get back to a Super Bowl. And then the Chiefs had to wait a few extra minutes once they got to Miami. It took...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sportscbs4.comBBC News

49ers win NFC Championship, book trip to Super Bowl. Check out photos from Levi's Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 25 years. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, beating the...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

KrisKetzKMBC

Kris Ketz ⁦@Chiefs⁩ arrive in Miami wearing special shirts to honor Andy Reid #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLIV #SuperBowl #SFvsKC https://t.co/xF8IYvxDKr 25 seconds ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week https://t.co/jK3djtwDuS https://t.co/wGM0fxCeoA 5 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate 49ers dance off their plane as they arrive for Super Bowl week https://t.co/WPv0j4zzaP https://t.co/XJK2C8mHxz 9 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Chiefs, 49ers Arrive in Miami for Super Bowl Week https://t.co/g0LA1GDGfb 11 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week https://t.co/dluMehPFR7 #nfl https://t.co/hUQtd1n6Xa 12 minutes ago

tackleo

tackleo.com RT @CarlAllegretti: Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV! “Toto - I have a feeling we’re not in ‘Kansas City’ anymore!” Chiefs Kingdom… 15 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week https://t.co/eNVDw7NNnm 27 minutes ago

KNWAnews

KNWA News Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week https://t.co/dRfiPTxPrd #NWAnews #NWArk 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.