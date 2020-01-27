Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The post Kobe Bryant dead: Ronaldo joins Messi in hailing a ´true legend´ appeared first on Soccer News. Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled Kobe Bryant a “true legend” after the Los Angeles Lakers great died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, passed away along with seven others after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed near the Californian city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County. Figures from across the world […]The post Kobe Bryant dead: Ronaldo joins Messi in hailing a ´true legend´ appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

