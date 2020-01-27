Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The sports world mourns Kobe Bryant’s death

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The sports world mourns Kobe Bryant’s deathKobe Bryant tragically passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash along with several others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The sports world reacted with shock and mourning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant's Legacy Transcended Sports

Kobe Bryant's Legacy Transcended Sports 02:05

 The late Kobe Bryant made his name on the court. But his impact on basketball made him a household name around the world.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Basketball Fans React To Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Minnesota Basketball Fans React To Kobe Bryant's Death

Jeff Wagner spoke with fans about the legacy of the NBA giant (1:55). WCCO 4 Weekends -- Jan. 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published

Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys [Video]Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tiger Woods Learns of Kobe Bryant's Death Minutes After Golf Tournament, Reacts Live on Air

Tiger Woods found out about Kobe Bryant‘s death immediately after competing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday (January 26). Almost...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineDelawareonlineChicago S-TCBS SportsUSATODAY.com

50 Cent, 2 Chainz + Fabolous Still Speechless After Kobe Bryant’s Death: “I Don’t Even Know What To Say”

50 Cent, 2 Chainz + Fabolous Still Speechless After Kobe Bryant’s Death: “I Don’t Even Know What To Say”The hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of a true sports icon. New York rapper 50 Cent, Fabolous and 2 Chainz have stepped forward to share their shock...
SOHH Also reported by •azcentral.com

Tweets about this

Dozy072337

Alex Mendoza 🌐 RT @FOXSports: The sports world mourns Kobe Bryant's death. https://t.co/0OSt4uMIQo 11 minutes ago

Kevin_Mathias2

Kev Timing is everything -LeBron passed Kobe the night before his death. -Entire sports world mourns over Kobe -Grammy… https://t.co/0qXRGJP8pX 13 minutes ago

SportNewsTimes1

Sport NewsTimes 1 Kobe Was 'More Than An Athlete': The Sports World Mourns A Basket-- https://t.co/EQnmPm3dR4 #sports https://t.co/g03ZdXHL6p 30 minutes ago

myfrontpageinfo

MyFrontPage.info Sports world mourns sudden death of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/6dQ4PB8l7V https://t.co/sKIr9TDCAv 36 minutes ago

eripley999

Toni RT @PapaESoCo: Kobe Was 'More Than An Athlete': The Sports World Mourns A Basketball Legend https://t.co/U31F0F6Ett 44 minutes ago

akouss12

Andrew Coolen RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Monday Back Page A LEGEND LOST Sports world mourns after NBA icon Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash al… 45 minutes ago

kvyluh_

kay. I love you kobe, you were my idol. You were my childhood and my adulthood. The sports world will never be the same… https://t.co/3GQxiGssBN 50 minutes ago

MileHiSteve7

Steve Brown RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: A LEGEND LOST Sports world mourns as Kobe Bryant and his daughter are among nine killed… 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.