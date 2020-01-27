Global  

Bond Over Beethoven Led to Kobe Bryant’s Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball’

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A shared love for the master composer connected the Lakers legend who died on Sunday and the illustrator of the short film based on Bryant’s retirement poem.
Kobe Bryant's poem 'Dear Basketball'

Watch Kobe Bryant's poem 'Dear Basketball', written when the five-time NBA champion retired in 2015, following reports the basketball legend has been killed in a...
BBC Sport

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for ‘Dear Basketball'

Kobe Bryant brought his unparalleled competitiveness from the basketball floor to the Oscar stage when he took home the honor in 2018.
FOXNews.com

