Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Magic can't contain Kawhi Leonard in home loss to Clippers

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Magic can't contain Kawhi Leonard in home loss to ClippersKawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97 on Sunday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 [Video]Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112

Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Preview: Magic get ready for a tough test against Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The Orlando Magic prepare for a tough test with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers coming to town Sunday evening.
FOX Sports

Leonard leads Clippers to win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97 on Sunday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Magic can’t contain Kawhi Leonard in home loss to Clippers https://t.co/ceBukJ6U2F 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.