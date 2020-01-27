Global  

The Latest: Simona Halep into Australian Open quarterfinals

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1 p.m. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens. Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens […]
