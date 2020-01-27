Global  

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Reuters India Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said.
News video: NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant 00:44

 Teams and players around the NBA paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the league's slate of Sunday (January 26) games got underway.

Kobe Bryant [Video]Kobe Bryant

People everywhere in a state of shock and mourning over the incredible loss and death of 41 year old Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Chopper Crash [Video]Chopper Crash

Legendary NBA player kobe Bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in Calabasas, California.

A look at some of Kobe Byrant's career highlights

A look at some of Kobe Byrant's career highlightsFormer NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California
FOX Sports

