'Everyone stopped': Shock, silence and sadness overcome Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The games stopped and hundreds were left in shock and sadness at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park after the news of Kobe Bryant's death.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Kobe Mourned As 'Father Figure' At Mamba Sports Academy

Kobe Mourned As 'Father Figure' At Mamba Sports Academy 02:22

 There was shock and sadness at Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy

The former Los Angeles Lakers star coaches his daughter's AAU team here. The academy offers pros and amateurs alike a different kind of experience.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy gives athletes an opportunity to develop their game

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy gives athletes of all ages and levels a space to train mentally and physically.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

soccerm00956420

soccerman 'Everyone stopped': Shock, silence and sadness overcome Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy The games stopped and h… https://t.co/GaEZthT9yK 36 seconds ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert 'Everyone Stopped': Shock, Silence At Kobe's Sports Academy https://t.co/bnAfRmIwxR Via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

