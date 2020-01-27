Global  

Malcolm Brogdon: Kobe Bryant was ‘the epitome of hard work’

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Malcolm Brogdon: Kobe Bryant was ‘the epitome of hard work’Malcolm Brogdon: "In my eyes — I think in a lot of people's eyes — Kobe Bryant was the epitome of hard work, of love for the game, of mastering your craft. ... It's a very sad day, but he's going to rest in power."
News video: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News 01:03

 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

