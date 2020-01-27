Global  

Victor Oladipo on his season debut: 'I'm looking forward to it'

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Victor Oladipo on his season debut: 'I'm looking forward to it'Needless to say, Victor Oladipo is pumped for his return to the court: "At the end of the day, I just want to go out there and have fun again, and having fun is competing at the highest level possible."
