'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
"Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news of the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend's death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California plunged the sporting world into gloom Sunday. Kobe Bryant was 41.

Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also confirmed dead. They...
News video: Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death 01:47

 The Los Angeles County Sheriff&apos;s Department at a news conference on Sunday said they believe nine people died in a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Gavino Garay has more.

Minnesota Athletes, Teams Remember Kobe Bryant [Video]Minnesota Athletes, Teams Remember Kobe Bryant

Norman Seawright reports on how Minnesota teams reacted to the tragic news of the NBA legend's death (2:23). WCCO 4 Weekends -- Jan. 26, 2020

Milwaukee mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Milwaukee mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed.

Orlando Magic release statement after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in helicopter crash

Orlando Magic release statement after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in helicopter crashThe Orlando Magic have paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after his tragic death
Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets going ahead after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets going ahead after Kobe Bryant’s tragic deathDenver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets being played despite the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's passing
