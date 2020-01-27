'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death
Monday, 27 January 2020 () "Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news of the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend's death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California plunged the sporting world into gloom Sunday. Kobe Bryant was 41.
Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also confirmed dead. They...
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at a news conference on Sunday said they believe nine people died in a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Gavino Garay has more.