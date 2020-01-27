Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples Center

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see. According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash...
Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..
In the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center to remember the Lakers legend. FOX Sports Also reported by •Mid-Day •CBS News •Daily Star •USATODAY.com