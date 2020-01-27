Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples Center

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples CenterIn the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center to remember the Lakers legend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center 00:32

 As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see. According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing outside of Staples Center

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing outside of Staples CenterIn the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center to remember the Lakers legend.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsDaily StarUSATODAY.com

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant at his alma mater, Lower Merion High School near Philly: 'Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat'

Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant's alma mater outside Philadelphia, named its gym after Bryant, and he remained supporter of basketball teams.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.