Real Madrid take spot in La Liga

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Valladolid (Spain), Jan 27 (IANS) Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 on a late goal by Nacho Fernandez, taking sole possession of first place in Spain's La Liga.
