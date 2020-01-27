Global  

Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick scored 17 and Brandon Ingram added 16 for New Orleans, which snapped a two-game slide.
