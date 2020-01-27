Global  

Royal Rumble 2020 results

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Royal Rumble 2020 resultsGet full results for the 2020 Royal Rumble event, including the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.
WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Titles change hands, Brock Lesnar sends final Royal Rumble message

A sub-par edition of Raw leading into the Royal Rumble did provide us with a surprising tag title change
CBS Sports

Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest pops

Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest popsThe WWE Royal Rumble is all set to take place on January 26, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. This will be the 33rd annual Royal Rumble in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORT

wwestuff321

Jabroni RT @cagesideseats: WWE uses Brock, Edge & a great #Royal Rumble to make a new main eventer https://t.co/HU7FZ4JK4W 8 seconds ago

baconlord009

Adrian Alvarez RT @cagesideseats: What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Royal Rumble? https://t.co/dKgNqxiCmS https://t.co/ihFU9nVVFH 34 seconds ago

SKProWrestling

Sportskeeda Wrestling Missed this year's #RoyalRumble PPV? Don't worry. Here's all you need to know from the event! #RoyalRumble2020… https://t.co/0N0yNOrZ9s 35 seconds ago

TheFloorSeat

The Floor Seat WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Men's And Women's Winners Determined, Huge Name Returns For Men's Match… https://t.co/RmX0s991hT 1 minute ago

SpaceRanger27

Space Ranger!🚀 RT @WNSource: WWE Royal Rumble Results: Men's Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/qUgBsVCSB9 #wwe #royalrumble #results 2 minutes ago

AEEdotcom

All Everything Entertainment What a show!!!! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/d3HSavxfyR We couldn’t be happier that Drew McIntyre will be main eventing #WrestleMania36 2 minutes ago

RonnieBoojie

Nurse Jenkins RT @InnerN3rd: 27 Things That We Learned From The Royal Rumble Details Here: https://t.co/3WZ2dUqdJv https://t.co/cxBV2XrhnT 3 minutes ago

ToeKneeManGo

Anthony Mango My latest post for Bleacher Report is up: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points https://t.co/N99LxIUVyS 4 minutes ago

