Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples Center

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples CenterIn the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center to remember the Lakers legend.
News video: Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center 00:32

 As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see. According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash...

WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center [Video]WEB EXTRA: Fans Chant Kobe Outside Staples Center

Fans chanted "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe" as they gathered near the Staples Center in LA to pay their respects to the former Lakers star. Kobe died in helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to..

Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba [Video]Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba

Celebrities had heavy hearts as they walked down the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards. KPIX's Betty Yu talks with Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Smokey Robinson about..

Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passing

Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant's tragic passingTragedy overtook what was supposed to be a joyous night at Staples Center on Sunday, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
FOX Sports

'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death

"Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news of the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend's death in a...
Mid-Day

Selfblack51

Michael D. RT @Classic105Kenya: Pictures of the duo that fans are sharing online to celebrate their lives #RIPKobeByant #RIPMamba https://t.co/wXZMxiU… 21 seconds ago

SarahKagingo

Sarah Kagingo RT @SoftPowerNews: #KobeBryant fans and the Los Angeles community continue to gather in front of the Staples Center (which is home to the L… 2 minutes ago

TEPyaneehh

Prince RT @PhilippineStar: 'MAMBA FOREVER' Fans offered flowers, lit candles and shed tears to mourn for the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant… 2 minutes ago

mode_depecherom

mode RT @michelehana: At the United Center tonight, Kobe Bryant’s picture is up and fans are stopping by to take pics of it as they mourn the lo… 2 minutes ago

ultm8swfans

ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf RT @SAP: We join fans and the @NBA community to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe shared his leadership & motivation at SAPPHIRE NOW in 2… 3 minutes ago

Iam_SiyaSanda

SIYA🦋 RT @Jafta_ML: People are weird. So we should be fans of basketball to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant. Wow 3 minutes ago

ElaineReyesTV

Elaine Reyes RT @CGTNOfficial: Chinese fans mourn Kobe Bryant in the comment section under his last weibo post, in which the NBA legend sent his Chinese… 4 minutes ago

Eleidamaria

Josefa Castro RT @MariaESalinas: Fans mourn around the world, nowhere more than his childhood home of Italy https://t.co/QhLTtTHjVY 4 minutes ago

